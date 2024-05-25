Real Madrid will pay just €1.5m for the striker, who scored 18 goals in a season

This summer, Real Madrid is set to significantly strengthen their attacking line with two high-profile signings: Kylian Mbappe and Endrick Felipe. Despite these additions, Los Blancos do not plan to part ways with Joselu Mato.

Last summer, Real Madrid surprised many by signing Joselu as their only forward, especially following Karim Benzema's departure to Al-Ittihad.

Despite not always being in the starting lineup, Joselu has had an impressive season, scoring eighteen goals across all competitions. Notably, he scored a crucial double in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich, securing his team's place in the final.

According to Sky Germany, Real Madrid has already activated the purchase option for Joselu from Espanyol for a modest €1.5 million. This amount will help Espanyol cope with their financial issues, which could worsen if the club fails to return to La Liga. Regardless, Real Madrid has secured a reliable forward for a relatively small fee, one they can count on for another season.