Real Madrid will sign a 19-year-old winger

The reserve team of Real Madrid is set to strengthen soon.

According to Relevo, the "White's" have completed the signing of 19-year-old Puerto Rican winger Jeremy de Leon, who was also sought after by Valencia and Villarreal.

The player's decision was crucial in this matter, as he expressed a desire to play for Real Madrid. He will now join Castilla, the reserve team of Real Madrid. Currently, De Leon represents Castellon, a club in the third Spanish division.

After refusing to extend his contract, he was benched, and since November 26, he hasn't played a single match. This situation prompted the club to act quickly and sell the player this summer.

Interestingly, in the current season, he played against Castilla, and in the match that his team won 4-1, he contributed with an assist.

