Main News Football news Real Madrid was involved in a traffic accident on their way to a Champions League match

Football news Today, 11:39
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Real Madrid encountered genuine difficulties on their way to a Champions League match, as reported by AS.

There is currently a strike at Leipzig Airport, causing it to be temporarily closed. As a result, the "royal club" was forced to land in Erfurt and then travel 146 kilometers by bus. However, the challenges for the "Galacticos" did not end there.

On the highway, a white Toyota Avensis collided with the Real Madrid team bus. The driver of the car failed to notice the bus while changing lanes. The extent of the damage inflicted on the "Galacticos" bus is not yet known. Fortunately, no one was injured in the collision.

As a reminder, tomorrow, February 13th, RB Leipzig will host Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. Based on data from analytical resources, Dailysports has prepared the latest news regarding the match, as well as the probable line-ups of the teams.

