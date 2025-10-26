Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Memes Capture the El Clásico Reactions

How are fans reacting?

On Sunday, October 26, one of the world’s most thrilling and highly anticipated matches took place — El Clásico. A showdown that never fails to stir emotions and spark countless reactions.

The Dailysports team gathered the best social media memes reflecting how fans responded to this dramatic encounter.

When you pay the ref but forget to pay the VAR pic.twitter.com/HXS0Uq3Bp5 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 26, 2025

*Real Madrid scores against Barca*



VAR: pic.twitter.com/HZFhXRMZN2 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 26, 2025

Barcelona robbing Real Madrid again pic.twitter.com/kQgLfPfJqh — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) October 26, 2025

Kylian Mbappé offside goal in El Clásico... again 🙃 pic.twitter.com/cKJO4Z37Te — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 26, 2025

Pedri trying to swap shirts with Vinicius mid-game 😭 pic.twitter.com/F0tkBZI6Ph — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) October 26, 2025

Miss penalty 2025 pic.twitter.com/be3INw7olq — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 26, 2025

El Clasico man of the match pic.twitter.com/Iy6f77rMij — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 26, 2025

Vinicius after getting subbed offpic.twitter.com/5eT0oNR5AN — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 26, 2025

Nicki Nicole showing Yamal's contribution in El Clasico pic.twitter.com/8Jtg2D7dtU — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 26, 2025

Lamine Yamal has a new owner pic.twitter.com/wxnOSXJDkc — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 26, 2025

To recap: In the 14th minute of the clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona, a controversial incident unfolded. Kylian Mbappé found the back of the net, but the referee disallowed the goal, citing an offside.