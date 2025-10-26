Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Memes Capture the El Clásico Reactions
How are fans reacting?
Football news Today, 13:23Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
On Sunday, October 26, one of the world’s most thrilling and highly anticipated matches took place — El Clásico. A showdown that never fails to stir emotions and spark countless reactions.
The Dailysports team gathered the best social media memes reflecting how fans responded to this dramatic encounter.
To recap: In the 14th minute of the clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona, a controversial incident unfolded. Kylian Mbappé found the back of the net, but the referee disallowed the goal, citing an offside.