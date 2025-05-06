Real Madrid to announce Alexander-Arnold signing after La Liga season ends

Real Madrid has already reached an agreement with Trent Alexander-Arnold to join the club as a free agent, and the official announcement date is now set.

Details: According to Sky Sports, Real Madrid plans to officially unveil the signing of Alexander-Arnold immediately after the conclusion of the La Liga season.

However, if Real Madrid clinches the La Liga title ahead of schedule, the club will not wait until the end of the season and will announce the deal sooner.

Currently, Los Blancos are working to ensure Alexander-Arnold can feature for the team at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. To make this happen, they are offering Liverpool €500,000 for an early contract termination.

Reminder: Yesterday, Alexander-Arnold officially announced his departure from Liverpool.