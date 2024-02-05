Real Madrid star could play in key match of the season against Girona

The extent of the shoulder injury to Real Madrid's star Vinicius Junior, which caused him to miss yesterday's match against Atletico (1:1), has been revealed.

According to Cadena SER, the Brazilian's injury turns out to be minor. There is no threat to his participation in the crucial La Liga match against Girona.

Vinicius was included in the starting lineup for the derby against Atletico but felt discomfort in his shoulder during the warm-up. He was then replaced by Brahim Diaz, who went on to score in the game.

In the current season, Vinicius has scored 11 goals and provided 5 assists in 20 appearances.

The Real Madrid vs. Girona match is scheduled for Saturday, February 10. Real Madrid leads La Liga, holding a narrow 2-point advantage over Girona.