Real Madrid Rift Could Keep Linda Caicedo From Kopa Trophy Stage

Football news Today, 20:25
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
According to Marca and Mundo Deportivo, the rift between Real Madrid and the Ballon d’Or remains unresolved and may directly affect Linda Caicedo. The 20-year-old Colombian forward is nominated for France Football’s Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best young player of the season. Last year, she scored seven goals and provided four assists in 25 matches, becoming a standout for both her club and the national team.

The dispute traces back to 2024, when Real Madrid deemed the men’s Ballon d’Or result unfair and chose to boycott the ceremony, even declining to collect the award for Best Club. Since then, the club has treated the prize as irrelevant, ignoring nominations and remaining silent on the event.

On September 22, France Football will once again gather football’s elite in Paris, but there is no sign the Spanish giants will soften their stance. If the boycott continues, Caicedo may not attend or collect the trophy even if she wins. Such a scenario would be a symbolic blow for the striker, as the Kopa Trophy is one of the sport’s most prestigious honors for emerging talents and could further elevate her international profile.

