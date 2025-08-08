Linda Caicedo Among Finalists for First-Ever Women’s Kopa Trophy

According to EFE, Colombian star Linda Caicedo has been named a finalist for the inaugural Women’s Kopa Trophy, a global award created by France Football to honor the best under-21 female player in the world. The winner will be revealed on September 22 during the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris.

This marks the first edition of the women’s version of the Kopa Trophy, first introduced in 2018 for male players, with Kylian Mbappé as its original recipient. The 2024 men's award went to Spain’s Lamine Yamal.

Caicedo, a standout for Real Madrid and the Colombian national team, joins a shortlist of five elite young players: Vicky López (Spain, Barcelona), Claudia Martínez Ovando (Paraguay, Club Olimpia), Michelle Agyemang (England, Brighton on loan from Arsenal), and Wieke Kaptein (Netherlands, Chelsea).

The nominees were selected by editorial teams from France Football and L'Équipe, showcasing the global rise of young talent in women’s football. At 20, Caicedo already has a Copa América final under her belt and finished ninth in the 2024 Ballon d’Or ranking.