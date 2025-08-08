RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Linda Caicedo Among Finalists for First-Ever Women’s Kopa Trophy

Linda Caicedo Among Finalists for First-Ever Women’s Kopa Trophy

Football news Today, 00:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Linda Caicedo Among Finalists for First-Ever Women’s Kopa Trophy Linda Caicedo Among Finalists for First-Ever Women’s Kopa Trophy

According to EFE, Colombian star Linda Caicedo has been named a finalist for the inaugural Women’s Kopa Trophy, a global award created by France Football to honor the best under-21 female player in the world. The winner will be revealed on September 22 during the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris.

This marks the first edition of the women’s version of the Kopa Trophy, first introduced in 2018 for male players, with Kylian Mbappé as its original recipient. The 2024 men's award went to Spain’s Lamine Yamal.

Caicedo, a standout for Real Madrid and the Colombian national team, joins a shortlist of five elite young players: Vicky López (Spain, Barcelona), Claudia Martínez Ovando (Paraguay, Club Olimpia), Michelle Agyemang (England, Brighton on loan from Arsenal), and Wieke Kaptein (Netherlands, Chelsea).

The nominees were selected by editorial teams from France Football and L'Équipe, showcasing the global rise of young talent in women’s football. At 20, Caicedo already has a Copa América final under her belt and finished ninth in the 2024 Ballon d’Or ranking.

Popular news
No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or Football news Yesterday, 09:31 No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores