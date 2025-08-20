Real Madrid open to Rodrygo transfer. Who are the contenders?

Real Madrid have entered the off-season under the leadership of Xabi Alonso, and it appears there's no longer a place in the squad for one of their key players.

Details: According to SkySports, Real Madrid are not ruling out the departure of winger Rodrygo and are open to negotiations. Manchester City have shown strong interest and are prepared to offer €100 million, but only if Savinho leaves the club.

Rodrygo also has options with Arsenal and Liverpool, but there are certain complications that could hinder a move to either Premier League giant. In any case, Real’s management are determined to sell the Brazilian winger.

