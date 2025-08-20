RU RU ES ES FR FR
Real Madrid open to Rodrygo transfer. Who are the contenders?

Could we witness this blockbuster move?
Football news Today, 10:45
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid have entered the off-season under the leadership of Xabi Alonso, and it appears there's no longer a place in the squad for one of their key players.

Details: According to SkySports, Real Madrid are not ruling out the departure of winger Rodrygo and are open to negotiations. Manchester City have shown strong interest and are prepared to offer €100 million, but only if Savinho leaves the club.

Rodrygo also has options with Arsenal and Liverpool, but there are certain complications that could hinder a move to either Premier League giant. In any case, Real’s management are determined to sell the Brazilian winger.

Reminder: We’ve also reported that Real Madrid are regularly linked in the media with the current Ballon d’Or holder Rodri. However, Los Blancos remain cautious about the Spaniard, highlighting three major red flags.

