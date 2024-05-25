Real Madrid may sell their star to a Premier League club for a significant amount

The 23-year-old winger from Real Madrid, Rodrygo has attracted the interest of three English Premier League clubs.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Brazilian national team player has drawn attention from Manchester United, Liverpool, and London's Arsenal. The "Royal Club" is willing to consider offers for the player starting at €100 million.

This season, the 23-year-old Rodrygo has scored 17 goals and provided 9 assists in 49 matches across all competitions.

In 2019, Real Madrid paid €45 million for the player's transfer from Brazilian club Santos. Transfermarkt values the player at €100 million. Rodrigo's contract with Los Blancos expires in June 2028, and the parties extended their cooperation in November.

Earlier reports suggested that the "Royal Club" would pay only €1.5 million for the prolific forward.