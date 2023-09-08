Real Madrid may let go of star coach

Real Madrid is ready to consider an option in which the head coach of the team's youth team, Raul Gonzalez, leaves his position.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Villarreal really wants to see the specialist in their ranks, as was previously reported.

The insider clarified that the Madrid club is not going to interfere with Raul if he decides to work in the Spanish club.

The parties are expected to hold a meeting today to discuss this issue and make a final decision.

Let us remind you that the “yellow submarine” coach Quique Setien was recently fired. He lost his position due to a disastrous start to the new La Liga season.

This season, Villarreal will play in the Europa League. The Spanish club was drawn into the same group with the Greek Panathinaikos, French Rennes and Israeli Maccabi Haifa in the group stage.

Note that Raul is a legend of Real Madrid and one of the club's best scorers in history. After finishing his career, he did not work with top clubs.