Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time

Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time

Football news Today, 10:52
Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time

The press service of Real Madrid has announced on their official website about a serious injury to Brazilian defender Eder Militao.

The player has been diagnosed with a torn cruciate ligament in the knee. He sustained this injury during the 1st round match of the Spanish Championship against Athletic Bilbao (2:0). The Brazilian will undergo surgery in the near future. The recovery period for the player is estimated to be from seven to nine months. Thus, he might return to action only in April 2024.

Previously, the main goalkeeper of the royal club, Thibaut Courtois, suffered a similar injury and is also expected to be out for around nine months.

The 25-year-old Militao has been playing for Real Madrid since the summer of 2019. He joined the Madrid club from Porto in Portugal. The transfer fee was 50 million euros. He has played a total of 143 matches for Real Madrid in all competitions, scored 11 goals, and provided five assists. While with the Madrid club, Militao became a two-time Spanish champion (2019/20, 2021/22), won the Spanish Cup in the 2022/23 season, claimed the Spanish Super Cup twice (2019/20, 2021/22), won the UEFA Champions League in the 2021/2022 season, secured the UEFA Super Cup in 2022, and also won the Club World Cup in 2022. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2025.

Militao has been playing for the Brazilian national team since 2018. He has played a total of 30 matches for the Brazilian national team and scored two goals.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
