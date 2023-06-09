Real Madrid is no longer interested in the England captain

According to journalist Melchor Ruiz, Real Madrid are not convinced of the need to buy Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The source notes that the bosses of the Spanish club do not believe that this transfer is beneficial financially.

Interestingly, another source also writes that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez would prefer to see another player in the team.

Earlier it was reported that Real Madrid is ready to pay up to 100 million euros for Kane.