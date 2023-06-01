Real Madrid is interested in the Chelsea forward

Real Madrid are showing interest in Chelsea striker Kai Havertz.

According to journalist Jose Felix Diaz, the Spanish club is considering the 23-year-old German as their main forward.

The media previously wrote that Real Madrid's current attacking leader Karim Benzema may leave the club in the near future, and Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad has already shown interest in the French striker.

Havertz has played 47 matches for the English club this season, scoring nine goals and giving one assists.