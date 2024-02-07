Real Madrid is facing significant personnel issues ahead of the match against Girona

Real Madrid is facing significant personnel challenges ahead of the match against Girona.

As reported by COPE journalist Arancha Rodríguez, on February 7, none of the central defenders of the Whites trained with the main group. Antonio Rüdiger and Nacho Fernández followed individual training programs.

Consequently, Carlo Ancelotti currently has no nominal center-backs at his disposal, as both David Alaba and Éder Militão remain sidelined.

Additionally, Real Madrid's key player Vinícius Júnior trained individually and spent today's session in the gym.

The crucial match of the 24th round of La Liga between Real Madrid and Girona will take place on Saturday, February 10. It was recently reported that the Catalan team is also facing challenges ahead of the match.