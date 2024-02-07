Without two players and a coach against Real Madrid. La Liga rejected Girona's appeal
Football news Today, 09:03
Getty Images
La Liga has rejected Girona's appeal regarding the yellow cards received by Daley Blind and Yan Brice Eteki in the match against Real Sociedad (0-0), as reported by Marca.
This means that both crucial players for Girona will miss an important La Liga match against Real Madrid due to an accumulation of yellow cards.
Girona also appealed the red card shown to their head coach, Michel, but La Liga rejected that appeal as well. Michel will miss not only the match against Real Madrid but also the game against Athletic Bilbao.
Girona, surprisingly, holds the second position in La Liga after 23 rounds, trailing Real Madrid by only 2 points.
