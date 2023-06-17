Real Madrid is already waiting for Mbappe

Real Madrid forward Rodrigo Goes reacted to rumors about the club possibly signing Kylian Mbappe from PSG.

According to the striker, Mbappe is a phenomenon and one of the best players.

"Bappé strongly wants to move to Real Madrid, but he has a contract with PSG that must be respected. If Mbappe moves to Real, it will be better for the team, but if it does not happen, then Real Madrid will find another solution," he said.

Recall that the forward's contract with the Parisians runs until 2024.