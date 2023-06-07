"Real Madrid" has declined the transfer of "Tottenham Hotspur" striker Harry Kane

Striker Harry Kane of London-based Tottenham Hotspur and the England national team will not move to Real Madrid, as reported by AS.

According to the source, the royal club has refused to pay the demanded fee of 116 million euros for the player. Additionally, Real Madrid is not prepared to offer Kane a salary of 20 million euros. Furthermore, Real Madrid is concerned about the age of the Englishman, who will turn 30 this summer.

In the current season, 29-year-old Kane has played 49 matches in all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur, scoring 32 goals and providing five assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.