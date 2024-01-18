RU RU NG NG KE KE
Real Madrid believes in its player and is ready to offer him a long-term contract

Football news Today, 06:18
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has managed to convince the leadership of Real Madrid, who is willing to extend their collaboration with him.

According to El Debate, the "Los Blancos" will offer the goalkeeper a new contract until 2030, considering him a long-term prospect. Lunin is currently contemplating the offer, although it was previously reported that he is willing to extend his employment agreement with Real Madrid.

Until the summer of 2023, the Ukrainian did not receive sufficient playing time under both Carlo Ancelotti and his predecessor Zinedine Zidane. However, with Thibaut Courtois suffering a cruciate ligament injury and Kepa Arrizabalaga's uncertain performances, whom Real Madrid borrowed from Chelsea, Lunin seized the opportunity.

Currently, the Italian coach has not yet decided who will be the primary goalkeeper for the Madrid team in Courtois's absence. In the current season, Lunin has played in 11 matches for Real Madrid, conceding seven goals and keeping a clean sheet in five matches.

Transfermarkt values the Ukrainian at 8 million euros – approximately the amount Real Madrid paid for him when he joined from Zorya Luhansk in the summer of 2018 (to be precise, 8.5 million euros).

