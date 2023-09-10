RU RU NG NG
Real Madrid are interested in the Manchester City striker

Real are in a state of uncertainty over Mbappe's move in 2024, so they are considering another option, according to Fichajes.

The summer transfer window has closed and Real failed to sign Kylian Mbappe, although they expect him to arrive in 2024 as a free agent. However, Madrid is considering a backup option. One such player is Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez.

Sky Sports reports that Manchester City have shown an interest in Evan Ferguson, the 18-year-old player who plays for Brighton, and they are willing to pay more than €100 million for him. Because of this, Real believes that it will be able to sign the Argentine Julián Alvarez.

The 23-year-old player is showing a good level. He scored two goals and provided one assist in four matches of the new season. He became an attractive target for Real. In Spain, it is believed that Alvarez can really continue his career in Madrid, so fans will be eagerly waiting for further developments.

We will remind that Mbappe did not give up the idea of moving to Real.

