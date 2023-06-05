"Real" is close to the transfer of "Chelsea's" top scorer

Real Madrid is reportedly close to acquiring midfielder Kai Havertz from Chelsea and the German national team, according to Bild.

According to the source, the Spanish club is preparing a "grand" transfer offer for the player. Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, personally insists on the signing of the German midfielder.

In the current season, 23-year-old Havertz has emerged as the top scorer for Chelsea. He has played 47 matches in all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.