Real have agreed to sell the star Frenchman to Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid are ready to listen to offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia for Ferlan Mendy.

According to Football Espana, the 28-year-old French full-back will be allowed to change clubs if at least €25 million is offered for him.

It is worth noting that the French player has lost his place in the starting line-up over the last year under coach Carlo Ancelotti, which is why the club is not against the sale of the former key player.

The Italian coach himself admitted in a media commentary that he is not burning with the desire to get rid of the French player as soon as possible, but Real Madrid are willing to listen to acceptable offers for his transfer.

The likely return of Fran Garcia, an additional competitor for the Frenchman, also puts Mendy's future at Real Madrid into question. In addition, Austria's David Alaba could easily play at left-back.

Interestingly, Mendy's contract includes a fee of €250m, but the club would be prepared to let him leave for 10% of that amount.

Mendy played 18 games for Real Madrid last season in the Spanish La Liga and recorded one assist.