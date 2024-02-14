Real is set to offer an improved salary to its goalkeeper

Real Madrid's management plans to retain their goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, as reported by Relevo.

The contract of the Ukrainian goalkeeper is set to expire in the summer of 2025. Real Madrid intends to offer him a new deal, and if Lunin is not inclined to extend his contract, the club will propose a significantly improved salary to retain his services.

Following Thibaut Courtois's injury, Chelsea's loaned goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga initially took the role of the main goalkeeper for Real Madrid. However, as the season progressed, Lunin surpassed him in competition. In yesterday's match against RB Leipzig (1-0), the 25-year-old goalkeeper became one of the heroes, making 9 saves and keeping a clean sheet—a feat achieved only for the second time in Real Madrid's history.

Throughout the current season, Lunin has played in 17 matches, keeping 8 clean sheets and conceding 13 goals.