Reaction to the Eze decision? Thomas Frank doesn't want players who aren't eager to join the club

Tottenham were in the race for Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze, but at the last moment he chose a direct rival—Arsenal.

Details: At the pre-match press conference ahead of the clash with Manchester City, Tottenham's head coach made it clear he has no intention of bringing in players who aren't fully committed to joining and playing for Spurs.

Quote: "To be absolutely clear, I don't want to see players who don't want to come to the club. If they don't want to join this club and wear this fantastic badge, then we don't want them here," Frank emphasized.

For the record, Glasner confirmed Eberechi Eze's departure but expressed his frustration over how long the club is taking to find a replacement.

Reminder: The Gunners have reached a fundamental agreement with the Eagles for Eberechi Eze's transfer. The deal is worth 68 million, and the club has already settled personal terms with the player.