RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Reaction to the Eze decision? Thomas Frank doesn't want players who aren't eager to join the club

Reaction to the Eze decision? Thomas Frank doesn't want players who aren't eager to join the club

The Spurs boss has his say.
Football news Today, 10:03
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Reaction to the Eze decision? Thomas Frank doesn't want players who aren't eager to join the club Getty Images

Tottenham were in the race for Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze, but at the last moment he chose a direct rival—Arsenal.

Details: At the pre-match press conference ahead of the clash with Manchester City, Tottenham's head coach made it clear he has no intention of bringing in players who aren't fully committed to joining and playing for Spurs.

Quote: "To be absolutely clear, I don't want to see players who don't want to come to the club. If they don't want to join this club and wear this fantastic badge, then we don't want them here," Frank emphasized.

For the record, Glasner confirmed Eberechi Eze's departure but expressed his frustration over how long the club is taking to find a replacement.

Reminder: The Gunners have reached a fundamental agreement with the Eagles for Eberechi Eze's transfer. The deal is worth 68 million, and the club has already settled personal terms with the player.

Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Tottenham Schedule Tottenham News Tottenham Transfers
Related Team News
Tottenham set sights on Nkunku after Eze deal falls through Football news Today, 10:41 Tottenham set sights on Nkunku after Eze deal falls through
Ange Postecoglou with the Europa League trophy Football news Today, 08:49 Bombshell! Ange Postecoglou could replace Nuno Espírito Santo at Nottingham
Football news Yesterday, 08:29 Tottenham quickly found a replacement for Eze. Will they be able to secure the deal?
Arsenal are no strangers to stealing players from Tottenham. Once they snatched a future world champion Football news Yesterday, 04:18 Arsenal are no strangers to stealing players from Tottenham. Once they snatched a future world champion
Mathis Thel during Tottenham's pre-season in Seoul Football news 20 aug 2025, 10:08 Mathys Tel speaks out on racist abuse after UEFA Super Cup defeat
El Hannousi in the Leicester line-up Football news 20 aug 2025, 07:05 Settled! Crystal Palace signs Eze’s replacement: El Khannous transfer imminent
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores