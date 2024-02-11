RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news RB Leipzig – Real Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

RB Leipzig – Real Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Football news Today, 08:02
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
RB Leipzig – Real Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Photo from ahram.org.eg/Author unknown

On Tuesday, February 13, the premier club tournament of Europe, the UEFA Champions League, returns. The first matchday will feature two matches, among which will be the showdown between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid.

RB Leipzig – Real Madrid: what to know about the match?

RB Leipzig found themselves in a relatively easy group, where their only notable opponent was Manchester City. As a result, the German club suffered two defeats to the "Cityzens," while Young Boys and Crvena Zvezda gifted them twelve points, allowing the club to advance to the knockout stage.

Real Madrid performed even better during the group stage matches and is one of the two clubs, alongside Manchester City, who won all their matches in their respective groups. Neither the Italian champions Napoli, nor Sporting Braga, nor Union Berlin could withstand "Los Blancos," and they topped the group.

The head-to-head history between these teams is quite brief, having met only twice in the group stage of the 2022/23 Champions League season. On those occasions, each team secured a victory on their home ground. The Spaniards defeated RB Leipzig 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu, while in Germany, the "Red Bulls" snatched a 3-2 victory.

RB Leipzig – Real Madrid: when and where the match will take place

The first match between these teams will be held at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. The referee will kick off the game at 21:00 Central European Time.

The match start times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00
  • New York 15:00
  • Panama 15:00
  • Toronto 15:00
  • Port of Spain 16:00
  • London 20:00
  • Yaoundé 21:00
  • Abuja 21:00
  • Cape Town 22:00

RB Leipzig – Real Madrid: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Stan Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+
  • Canada - DAZN
  • Kenya - SuperSport
  • New Zealand - beIN
  • Nigeria - SuperSport
  • South Africa - SuperSport
  • Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+
  • United States - CBS, Paramount+, ViX

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN
  • Angola - SuperSport
  • Anguilla - Flow Sports
  • Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports
  • Bahamas - Flow Sports
  • Barbados - Flow Sports
  • Belize - ESPN Norte
  • Botswana - SuperSport
  • British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports
  • Cayman Islands - Flow Sports
  • China - CCTV, iQIYI
  • Dominica - Flow Sports
  • Gambia - SuperSport
  • Ghana - SuperSport
  • Grenada - Flow Sports
  • Hong Kong - beIN
  • India - Sony
  • Ireland - RTE, Virgin, Livescore
  • Israel - The Sports Channel
  • Jamaica - Flow Sports
  • Japan - WOWOW
  • Lesotho - SuperSport
  • Liberia - SuperSport
  • Madagascar - SuperSport
  • Malawi - SuperSport
  • Mauritius - SuperSport
  • Namibia - SuperSport
  • Palestine - beIN
  • Panama - Flow Sports
  • Rwanda - SuperSport
  • Saint Lucia - Flow Sports
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport
  • Singapore - beIN
  • South Sudan - beIN
  • Sudan - SuperSport
  • Tanzania - SuperSport
  • Trinidad and Tobago - Flow Sports
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport
Related teams and leagues
RB Leipzig Real Madrid Champions League
Popular news
Invite Kane to Celtic for an experiment. Fans mocked the Bayern striker after the match vs Bayer Football news Today, 06:47 Invite Kane to Celtic for an experiment. Fans mocked the Bayern striker after the match vs Bayer
"No chance". Alex Ferguson spoke about the chances of one of the leaders of the EPL to win the title Football news Today, 05:08 "No chance". Alex Ferguson spoke about the chances of one of the leaders of the EPL to win the title
'That was f****ng awesome'. The Qatar forward showed off a card trick while celebrating goal. VIDEO Football news Today, 04:37 'That was f****ng awesome'. The Qatar forward showed off a card trick while celebrating goal. VIDEO
The star French tennis player, due to an absurd accident, was disqualified from the tournament Tennis news Today, 02:43 The star French tennis player, due to an absurd accident, was disqualified from the tournament
"We already have the best players". Ancelotti responded sharply to a question about Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 15:34 "We already have the best players". Ancelotti responded sharply to a question about Mbappe
'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup Football news Yesterday, 13:20 'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:51 Play football or get jail time. Harry Maguire's trial continues Swimming News Today, 08:31 What an upset! 2020 Olympic champion Hafnaoui failed to qualify for the 400m at the World Champs Football news Today, 08:02 Bellingham suffered a difficult injury. The terms of recovery are known Football news Today, 08:02 RB Leipzig – Real Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 07:36 Bellingham and Kroos were made to laugh by the fans in the stands. What does Xavi have to do with it Football news Today, 07:17 Last season's Europa League winner took charge of the Greek club Football news Today, 06:47 Invite Kane to Celtic for an experiment. Fans mocked the Bayern striker after the match vs Bayer Football news Today, 06:10 Copenhagen vs Manchester City: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 05:08 "No chance". Alex Ferguson spoke about the chances of one of the leaders of the EPL to win the title Football news Today, 04:37 'That was f****ng awesome'. The Qatar forward showed off a card trick while celebrating goal. VIDEO
Sport Predictions
Football Today Stuttgart vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football Today Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football Today Fenerbahçe vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football Today Hoffenheim vs Cologne prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football Today Aston Villa vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football Today Aston Villa vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 by Jan Novak Football Today Genoa vs Atalanta prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Basketball Today Caledonia Gladiators vs Leicester Riders prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football Today Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football Today Milan vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024