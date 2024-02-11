RB Leipzig – Real Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

On Tuesday, February 13, the premier club tournament of Europe, the UEFA Champions League, returns. The first matchday will feature two matches, among which will be the showdown between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid.

RB Leipzig – Real Madrid: what to know about the match?

RB Leipzig found themselves in a relatively easy group, where their only notable opponent was Manchester City. As a result, the German club suffered two defeats to the "Cityzens," while Young Boys and Crvena Zvezda gifted them twelve points, allowing the club to advance to the knockout stage.

Real Madrid performed even better during the group stage matches and is one of the two clubs, alongside Manchester City, who won all their matches in their respective groups. Neither the Italian champions Napoli, nor Sporting Braga, nor Union Berlin could withstand "Los Blancos," and they topped the group.

The head-to-head history between these teams is quite brief, having met only twice in the group stage of the 2022/23 Champions League season. On those occasions, each team secured a victory on their home ground. The Spaniards defeated RB Leipzig 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu, while in Germany, the "Red Bulls" snatched a 3-2 victory.

RB Leipzig – Real Madrid: when and where the match will take place

The first match between these teams will be held at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. The referee will kick off the game at 21:00 Central European Time.

The match start times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

RB Leipzig – Real Madrid: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Stan Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+

Canada - DAZN

Kenya - SuperSport

New Zealand - beIN

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now

United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+

United States - CBS, Paramount+, ViX

