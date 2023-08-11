RB Leipzig have bought the talented Frenchman for 30 million euros

The press service of "RB Leipzig" announced on their official website about the transfer of defender Castello Lukeba from "Lyon" and the French U21 national team.

The German club paid 30 million euros for the player. This amount could increase by an additional four million euros through bonuses. Additionally, "Lyon" may receive 20% of the fee from Lukeba's next transfer. Lukeba has signed a contract with his new club, which will be valid until the summer of 2028. He will wear the number 23 jersey at the German club.

The 20-year-old Lukeba is a product of the "Lyon" youth academy. He has played a total of 68 matches for the French club across all competitions and scored four goals.

Lukeba has been playing for the French U21 national team since 2022. He has participated in 12 matches for the French team, not scoring any goals or providing any assists.

As a reminder, "RB Leipzig" finished in third place in the German league standings last season. Consequently, the club from Leipzig earned the right to compete in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/2024 season.