RB Leipzig find replacement for Gvardiol in Ligue 1

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg on Twitter, RB Leipzig is interested in signing Lyon defender and French youth international, Castello Lukeba.

The source suggests that the German club could acquire the player during the summer transfer window. RB Leipzig's coaching staff sees Lukeba as a potential replacement for Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol, who is close to joining Manchester City.

In the recently concluded season, 20-year-old Lukeba played 38 matches for Lyon in all competitions, scoring two goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.