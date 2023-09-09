Raul will not be there. The La Liga club announced the appointment of a new manager

Villarreal announced the appointment of a new manager for the team, reported on the club's official website.

Jose Rojo Martin "Pacheta" will be the new head of Villarreal. He will be the manager of the Spanish club during the 2023-2024 season. The official presentation and press conference will take place on Monday, September 11. In the afternoon, the new coach and his staff will hold their first training session. This session will be open to the press and fans who wish to welcome the new coach.

Pachet's coaching staff includes Chema Monson (assistant), Jorge Trigueros (fitness coach) and Guillem Galmes (analyst).

Jose Rojo Martin had a long career and managed to play for Numancia, Espanyol, Merida, Real Burgos, Atlético Marbella and Racing Lermenho. His career as a professional coach began at Numancia, later managing Real Oviedo, Cartagena, Corona Kielce, Hercules, Ratchaburi Miter Phol, Elche, Huesca and Valladolid. Paceta's last club was Valladolid, which he left in April 2023.

