RU RU NG NG
Main News Raul will not be there. The La Liga club announced the appointment of a new manager

Raul will not be there. The La Liga club announced the appointment of a new manager

Football news Today, 14:33
Raul will not be there. The La Liga club announced the appointment of a new manager Photo: https://villarrealcf.es/

Villarreal announced the appointment of a new manager for the team, reported on the club's official website.

Jose Rojo Martin "Pacheta" will be the new head of Villarreal. He will be the manager of the Spanish club during the 2023-2024 season. The official presentation and press conference will take place on Monday, September 11. In the afternoon, the new coach and his staff will hold their first training session. This session will be open to the press and fans who wish to welcome the new coach.

Pachet's coaching staff includes Chema Monson (assistant), Jorge Trigueros (fitness coach) and Guillem Galmes (analyst).

Jose Rojo Martin had a long career and managed to play for Numancia, Espanyol, Merida, Real Burgos, Atlético Marbella and Racing Lermenho. His career as a professional coach began at Numancia, later managing Real Oviedo, Cartagena, Corona Kielce, Hercules, Ratchaburi Miter Phol, Elche, Huesca and Valladolid. Paceta's last club was Valladolid, which he left in April 2023.

We will remind that the reasons for Quique Setien's dismissal from the position of manager of Villarreal became known.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Popular news
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news Yesterday, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina Football news Yesterday, 05:00 It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina
Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news Yesterday, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known
Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation Football news 07 sep 2023, 07:00 Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window Football news 02 sep 2023, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:01 No football club is among the ten richest in the world Football news Today, 15:15 Arsenal wants to extend the contract of the key player of the team Football news Today, 14:33 Raul will not be there. The La Liga club announced the appointment of a new manager Football news Today, 13:59 England loses points in the match against Ukraine Football news Today, 13:08 Two PSG players have agreed a contract with Qatari clubs Football news Today, 12:15 The Bayern rookie feels a lot of pressure at his new club Football news Today, 11:38 The former Sevilla and Wolverhampton manager is waiting for offers from Premier League clubs Football news Today, 11:05 Belgium narrowly defeats Azerbaijan in the qualifying match for the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying Football news Today, 10:37 Antony commented on the scandal around him Football news Today, 09:48 During the summer transfer window set a record for spending
Sport Predictions
Football 10 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Lebanon - India September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Nigeria - Sao Tome and Principe September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Montenegro vs Bulgaria prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Faroe Islands vs Moldova prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Prediction for the match Finland - Denmark on September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Prediction for the match Lithuania - Serbia September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Prediction for the match San Marino - Slovenia September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Albania vs Poland prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Prediction for Greece vs Gibraltar 10 September 2023