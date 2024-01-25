Ratcliffe plans squad changes at Manchester United. It is known who will be shown the door

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans to part ways with numerous surplus players in the team.

According to The I, the most significant sale could be Mason Greenwood, who impressed during his loan spell at Getafe and is now being monitored by other La Liga clubs, including Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, and Valencia. The Red Devils may also bid farewell to Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri, and Alvaro Fernandez.

Ratcliffe aims to generate around £100 million from the sale of academy players alone. This amount could surpass £200 million, as Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, and Anthony may also depart the team. It was previously reported that Manchester United aims to recoup the transfer fees spent on the latter two, seeking £50 million for each.