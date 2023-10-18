Ratcliffe deems Casemiro an ill-fated acquisition for Manchester United

Jim Ratcliffe, who aspires to acquire shares in Manchester United, has cast doubt on the club's transfer policy during a meeting with the current leadership, as reported by The Guardian.

The businessman has expressed the view that while the club is indeed conducting a productive commercial operation, the signings of certain players over the past few seasons raise questions. For instance, he cited the acquisition of Casemiro for 60 million euros in August of the previous year. At that time, the midfielder was 30 years old and signed a four-year contract worth approximately 350,000 pounds per week.

Ratcliffe's perspectives may call into question the future of Arnold and Mert, as the former bears overall responsibility for player recruitment, while the latter directly identifies potential transfer targets.

Chairman of the British corporation Ineos, Jim Ratcliffe, aims to appoint a new sporting director, Paul Mitchell, who previously held this position at two other Premier League clubs - Southampton (2012-2014) and Tottenham (2014-201). Mitchell's most recent role was at Monaco.

If the current owners of Manchester United, the Glazer family, accept Jim Ratcliffe's proposal to purchase 25% of the club's shares, these changes may become a tangible reality. It's worth noting that former Manchester United coach René Meulensteen explained the issues in the Red Devils' game. According to him, Erik ten Hag wants a high press and high-intensity play, akin to that seen at Ajax.