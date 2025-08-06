Raphinha matches legendary Barcelona feat not seen since Messi era

No one has pulled this off in a long time.

Details: Today, the portal Sholy Nation Sports summed up some eye-catching stats from Barcelona’s past season.

One of the standout moments was the fact that 28-year-old Barcelona midfielder Raphinha broke a long-standing goal+assist record, a mark that had gone untouched since the legendary Messi–Neymar–Suárez trio ruled the Camp Nou.

This past season, Raphinha featured in 57 matches for Barça across all competitions, delivering a sensational output: 34 goals and 25 assists, racking up a phenomenal 59 goal contributions.

The last player to reach such heights was Messi himself, who tallied 52 goal involvements (38 goals + 14 assists) in 47 games during the 2020/21 campaign.

Neymar and Luis Suárez also achieved similar feats, though with slightly more modest numbers: the Brazilian recorded 56 and the Uruguayan 52 goal contributions in the 2015/16 and 2017/18 seasons, respectively.

