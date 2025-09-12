Racing Seeks Relief at Home Against San Lorenzo

Racing will host San Lorenzo on Friday with the urgent need to end a losing streak at the Estadio Presidente Perón, according to Página/12. The clash marks the eighth round of the Clausura and serves as Racing’s final outing before facing Vélez in the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals.

Gustavo Costas’s side is enduring a difficult run, having lost all four home matches this season. With only four points collected in Group A, the team sits 14th and has slipped in the annual standings, a critical table for international qualification.

Still, Racing remains alive in other competitions. The club reached the quarterfinals of both the Copa Argentina and the Libertadores. On Tuesday, Sept. 16, they will visit Vélez for the first leg, making Friday’s league match an important test of form and morale ahead of that continental challenge.

San Lorenzo, in contrast, is enjoying a stronger campaign. With 12 points, they stand fourth in Group B. Last weekend they played out a goalless draw against Huracán, despite holding a numerical advantage for much of the match. Damián Ayude’s squad is focused solely on the Clausura this semester and is well-positioned in the annual standings, keeping alive their hopes of qualifying for next year’s Libertadores.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. local time at the Estadio Presidente Perón, with broadcast coverage on ESPN Premium.