Racing Searchs for Formula to Beat Vélez

As reported by TyC Sports, Racing will face Vélez tonight at the José Amalfitani stadium in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals. Gustavo Costas’ side is aiming to return from Liniers with a positive result to fuel its continental dream. The plan is simple but demanding: push forward without losing balance or leaving open spaces for counterattacks.

Confidence comes from the 2-0 victory over San Lorenzo, where Racing struck the right balance between composure, intensity and patience. That performance reassured Costas, who knows his team struggles whenever it loses shape in midfield. Against San Lorenzo, Racing pressed aggressively but kept its defensive line secure, taking the initiative without leaving itself exposed. Replicating that approach will be essential against Vélez.

The wings may prove decisive. With Gastón Martirena and Gabriel Rojas pushing forward, Racing hopes to exploit the flanks and create scoring chances through well-timed crosses or incisive passes to strikers Adrián Martínez and Santiago Solari.

The expected lineup is: Facundo Cambeses; Gastón Martirena, Franco Pardo, Santiago Sosa, Francisco Colombo, Gabriel Rojas; Matías Zaracho, Juan Ignacio Nardoni, Agustín Almendra; Santiago Solari and Adrián Martínez. With this mix of discipline and attacking intent, Racing looks to take a crucial step in the tie.