QPR officially unveil young South African footballer

A rising star from South Africa’s U-20 national team and Stellenbosch FC has officially made the move to an English club.

Details: QPR have formally announced the signing of young defender Thalony Smith. The player was part of South Africa’s U-20 squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations and had been with Stellenbosch, though he had yet to make a senior debut.

Earlier reports indicated that he would sign a four-year contract with QPR and initially join the club’s youth setup.

U20 AFCON champion 🏆

U20 AFCON best player ⭐️



Tylon Smith's arrived from South Africa! 🇿🇦 — QPR FC (@QPR) July 23, 2025

Previously, we reported that although Smith had yet to make his official debut for Stellenbosch, his performances for South Africa’s U20 national team, Bafana Bafana, played a key role in securing the African championship title and drew interest from clubs around the globe.

