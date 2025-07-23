RU RU ES ES FR FR
QPR officially unveil young South African footballer

A major step forward for the young talent.
Football news Today, 13:16
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
QPR officially unveil young South African footballer Photo: https://x.com/QPR

A rising star from South Africa’s U-20 national team and Stellenbosch FC has officially made the move to an English club.

Details: QPR have formally announced the signing of young defender Thalony Smith. The player was part of South Africa’s U-20 squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations and had been with Stellenbosch, though he had yet to make a senior debut.

Earlier reports indicated that he would sign a four-year contract with QPR and initially join the club’s youth setup.

Previously, we reported that although Smith had yet to make his official debut for Stellenbosch, his performances for South Africa’s U20 national team, Bafana Bafana, played a key role in securing the African championship title and drew interest from clubs around the globe.

Reminder: Stellenbosch recently announced on their official X account the signing of 22-year-old Belgian defender Henri Stanic from Maltese side Balzan.

