Qatari owners convinced! Andy Carroll returns to English football!

Official! Dagenham & Redbridge have signed 36-year-old Andy Carroll!



Details: After the club welcomed new owners, Andy Carroll became the first signing for the side competing in England’s sixth-tier league. The 36-year-old Englishman, after a season with Bordeaux, has returned to England and penned a three-year deal with the club.



Club officials promise there are more surprises in store for the football community.



