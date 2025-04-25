Pyramids FC qualify for the CAF Champions League final

Pyramids FC made history, the Egyptian side reached the CAF Champions League final after beating Orlando Pirates 3-2 in Egypt after a goalless draw in South Africa in the first leg of the semi-final.

A dramatic match: What Happened!

After the visitors took the lead in the first half, the home team returned to the game through their Congolese star Fiston Mayele, who scored the equaliser, then Orlando Pirates came back to score the equaliser in the 54th minute of the second half, then the home side did not wait long to score the equaliser with a tight header to make it 2-2, in the 84th minute, the Congolese sniper Mayele returned and scored the goal to make it 3-2 and Pyramids qualified for the dream final for the first time in the history of Pyramids.

Big date with Mamelodi Sundowns

Miguel Cardoso's side managed to turn the game around and score an equaliser to qualify from a 1-1 draw in Egypt against last year's champions Al Ahly SC and book a date with their Egyptian opponents in the final, Pyramids FC, in a highly anticipated football showdown.