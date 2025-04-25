South African representative set for final. CAF Champions League finalists revealed

On Friday, April 25, the second leg of the CAF Champions League semi-finals took place, determining the finalists of the tournament.

Details: In the first match, Al Ahly from Cairo hosted Mamelodi Sundowns. The Egyptians took the lead first, but the South African team didn't give up and managed to salvage the match. The ending was dramatic — in the 90th minute, an Al Ahly defender turned the ball into his own net — 1:1.

Thanks to the away goal, Mamelodi Sundowns advanced to the CAF Champions League final.

In the second semi-final, Pyramids faced Orlando Pirates at home. The match was rich in goals. The Pirates struck first, but the hosts quickly equalized. Early in the second half, the teams exchanged goals again — 2:2.

In the 84th minute, Pyramids took the lead, and this goal proved decisive. Orlando couldn't find a way back.

Thus, the CAF Champions League final will feature Egypt's Pyramids and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns.