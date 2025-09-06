Pushy fans. Ronaldo shoves supporter trying to take a photo with him

Ronaldo's reaction to fan goes viral on social media

Details: Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his displeasure at a fan's behavior in Yerevan. The Portugal national team striker arrived in Armenia with his teammates ahead of a World Cup qualifier against the local side on September 6.

As the 40-year-old Al-Nassr and Portugal forward walked through the hotel with Diogo Costa and other teammates, a fan rushed up to him, trying to snap a selfie.

Ronaldo shoved the supporter away, while security stepped in to hold back others who tried to get close to the superstar.

Ronaldo pushed a fan trying to take a picture😭



pic.twitter.com/fgObD3s2GG — S🕊️🇸🇪 (@8bdrssss) September 5, 2025

