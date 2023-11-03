Pursuing the trophy. Djokovic defeated Rune and advanced to the semi-finals of the Paris Masters

The world's number one tennis player, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, has advanced to the semi-finals of the ATP 1000 tournament in Paris, France, which is being played on indoor hard courts.

In the quarter-finals of the Masters, the Serbian defeated the 6th seed, Holger Rune of Denmark, in three sets, after 2 hours and 50 minutes of play.

ATP 1000 Paris. Indoor hard court. Quarter-finals.

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) [1] – Holger Rune (Denmark) [6] – 7:5, 6:7 (3:7), 6:4

This marked the fourth meeting between the two players, with the head-to-head record now standing at 2-2.

Last year, Novak and Holger faced off in the final on the courts of Bercy, with Rune emerging victorious in three sets.

In the semi-finals of the Masters in the French capital, Djokovic will face either Alex de Minaur (Australia, ATP 13) or Andrey Rublev (ATP 5).

In the round of 16, Novak defeated Tallon Griekspoor.

