PSL Survival Drama: Richards Bay, SuperSport, and Cape Town City on Edge

The 2024/25 PSL Premiership season is heading into a thrilling climax, with the relegation battle promising high drama as the final stretch approaches.

Royal AM’s Expulsion: A Shift in the Relegation Race

With Royal AM's expulsion from the league, one automatic relegation spot has been removed, but the dreaded playoff zone remains fiercely contested. Several clubs are still in the fight to avoid the drop.

Richards Bay: A Fight for Survival

Currently sitting 13th on the table, just three points above the relegation zone, Richards Bay will be aiming to build momentum when they face TS Galaxy on Sunday in Mbombela.

The Natal Rich Boyz have shown resilience in recent weeks and know that every point counts as they battle to stay in the top flight.

SuperSport United’s Tough Run-In

In a surprising 14th place, SuperSport United find themselves hanging on to survival.

With a challenging fixture list ahead, including matches against Chippa United, title-chasing Stellenbosch FC, and a crucial final-day clash against Richards Bay, they face a nerve-wracking end to the season.

The unresolved abandoned match against Golden Arrows only adds to their growing uncertainty.

Cape Town City on the Brink

Sitting 15th, Cape Town City’s survival in the top tier is hanging by a thread.

A must-win game against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday is crucial, with tough matches against Polokwane City and Stellenbosch still to come.

If they fail to finish strongly, the Citizens could face the playoff gauntlet.

Magesi FC: From Relegation Candidates to Survival Contenders

Once seen as prime candidates for the drop, Magesi FC has made a remarkable turnaround, moving up to 11th place after four consecutive wins.

Now five points clear of the bottom two, they’re eyeing a top-eight finish. However, a tough final stretch against Sekhukhune United, Sundowns, and Marumo Gallants means their survival isn’t yet guaranteed.

The PSL standings following Royal AM's expulsion 🙌



All 11 matches played by Royal AM have been nullified, and the points earned by other sides in those fixtures have been expunged 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/6jWEYStMwG — GOAL South Africa (@GOALcomSA) April 26, 2025

The Final Stretch: The Ultimate Test

The upcoming weeks will be an emotional rollercoaster because there is so much at stake.

Survival will be a measure of a team's late-season fortitude for some, and it might be the heartache of missing out on the playoffs or worse for others.

The battle for survival in the Premiership is far from finished, regardless of how happy or sad you are when the final whistle blows.