PSL releases MTN8 quarter-final fixtures

The top eight teams in South Africa will go head-to-head in the MTN8 tournament, which is set to kick off very soon. The matchups have now been confirmed.

Details: The PSL has released the schedule for the quarter-final clashes. The 2025 edition of the MTN8 will begin in early August, with the quarter-final matches scheduled for the 2nd and 3rd of the month.

Quarter-final pairings:

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay

Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City

Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu

Sekhukhune vs TS Galaxy

The current holders of the trophy are Orlando Pirates. The most successful club in the competition's history is Kaizer Chiefs with 15 titles, while the Pirates have lifted the cup 13 times.

Reminder: Despite the South African Football Association’s pledge to introduce VAR by the 2025/26 season, respected former PSL and FIFA referee Victor Hlungwani has confirmed that VAR will not be used this season.