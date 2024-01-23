PSG will loan the talented midfielder to his former club

Paris Saint-Germain is set to loan the young midfielder Cher Ndour to Benfica, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

According to the source, negotiations between the clubs are at an advanced stage, and the deal is close to completion. In the coming days, the player will undergo a medical examination in Lisbon.

Interestingly, the 19-year-old midfielder, a member of the Italian youth national team, moved to Paris from Benfica just this summer. Ndour played for the Eagles' reserve team, featuring in 57 matches and scoring five goals. For the Portuguese giants' first team, the promising midfielder has played only one minute.

As part of PSG, the midfielder has appeared on the field four times, scoring one goal in the French Cup.

Earlier reports indicated that PSG would hold talks with Lille this week regarding the transfer of 18-year-old center-back Leny Yoro.