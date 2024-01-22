PSG trying to beat Real Madrid and Manchester United in the battle for Lille wonderkid

PSG is set to hold talks with Lille this week regarding the transfer of 18-year-old center-back Leny Yoro, reports journalist Santi Aouna from Foot Mercato.

Yoro is the top choice for strengthening PSG's defense, and the French champions aim to finalize his signing this winter to ward off other potential suitors.

Lille seeks to make Yoro the most expensive defender in Ligue 1 history. Currently, the record belongs to Benjamin Mendy, who moved from Monaco to Manchester City for €57 million.

Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City have also shown active interest in Yoro.

A product of Lille's academy, Yoro made his debut for the senior team at the age of 16. In the current season, he has become a regular starter, scoring three goals in 24 matches.

This winter, PSG has already acquired Brazilian center-back Lucas Beraldo from Sao Paulo.