PSG – Real Sociedad: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Football news Today, 17:32
PSG – Real Sociedad: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

This week, once again, the European Cup matches are underway. On Wednesday, February 14th, as part of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain will face Real Sociedad.

PSG – Real Sociedad: what to know about the match?

The Parisians found themselves in the so-called "group of death" alongside Borussia Dortmund, Milan, and Newcastle United. PSG secured the second spot in this quartet, amassing eight points after six matches. They edged out Milan on additional criteria. Real Sociedad collected 12 points, clinching the top spot in the Champions League group. They managed to surpass Inter Milan based on goal differentials.

In terms of form, PSG has triumphed in four out of their last five matches, with one draw. Real Sociedad has drawn three times, suffered one defeat, and secured one victory.

The Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match between PSG and Real Sociedad will take place at PSG's home ground. The match is scheduled for February 14th, commencing at 9:00 PM Central European Time. The match start times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00
  • New York 15:00
  • Panama 15:00
  • Toronto 15:00
  • Port of Spain 16:00
  • London 20:00
  • Yaoundé 21:00
  • Abuja 21:00
  • Cape Town 22:00

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Stan Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+
  • Canada - DAZN
  • Kenya - SuperSport
  • New Zealand - beIN
  • Nigeria - SuperSport
  • South Africa - SuperSport
  • Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+
  • United States - CBS, Paramount+, ViX

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN
  • Angola - SuperSport
  • Anguilla - Flow Sports
  • Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports
  • Bahamas - Flow Sports
  • Barbados - Flow Sports
  • Belize - ESPN Norte
  • Botswana - SuperSport
  • British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports
  • Cayman Islands - Flow Sports
  • China - CCTV, iQIYI
  • Dominica - Flow Sports
  • Gambia - SuperSport
  • Ghana - SuperSport
  • Grenada - Flow Sports
  • Hong Kong - beIN
  • India - Sony
  • Ireland - RTE, Virgin, Livescore
  • Israel - The Sports Channel
  • Jamaica - Flow Sports
  • Japan - WOWOW
  • Lesotho - SuperSport
  • Liberia - SuperSport
  • Madagascar - SuperSport
  • Malawi - SuperSport
  • Mauritius - SuperSport
  • Namibia - SuperSport
  • Palestine - beIN
  • Panama - Flow Sports
  • Rwanda - SuperSport
  • Saint Lucia - Flow Sports
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport
  • Singapore - beIN
  • South Sudan - beIN
  • Sudan - SuperSport
  • Tanzania - SuperSport
  • Trinidad and Tobago - Flow Sports
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport
