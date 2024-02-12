RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Lazio – Bayern Munich: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Lazio – Bayern Munich: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Football news Today, 16:36
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Lazio – Bayern Munich: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Lazio – Bayern Munich: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

The Champions League is set to resume and gain momentum. On Wednesday, February 14th, the Round of 16 playoff matches will kick off, with Lazio hosting Bayern Munich on their home turf.

Read also: Copenhagen vs Manchester City: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Lazio – Bayern Munich: what to know about the match?

Lazio managed to secure their spot in the playoffs from a rather challenging group. They finished second in the group that included Atlético Madrid, Feyenoord, and Celtic. In six matches, the "Eagles" accumulated ten points. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, played in Group A and advanced to the playoffs as group winners. After six matches, the Bavarians secured 16 points in the group alongside Copenhagen, Galatasaray, and Manchester United.

In terms of recent form, Lazio won twice, lost twice, and drew once in their last five matches. Bayern Munich also experienced two losses and three victories in their recent outings.

Lazio – Bayern Munich: when and where the match will take place

The Round of 16 Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, February 14th, kicking off at 21:00 Central European Time. The match start times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00
  • New York 15:00
  • Panama 15:00
  • Toronto 15:00
  • Port of Spain 16:00
  • London 20:00
  • Yaoundé 21:00
  • Abuja 21:00
  • Cape Town 22:00

Lazio – Bayern Munich: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Stan Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+
  • Canada - DAZN
  • Kenya - SuperSport
  • New Zealand - beIN
  • Nigeria - SuperSport
  • South Africa - SuperSport
  • Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+
  • United States - CBS, Paramount+, ViX

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN
  • Angola - SuperSport
  • Anguilla - Flow Sports
  • Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports
  • Bahamas - Flow Sports
  • Barbados - Flow Sports
  • Belize - ESPN Norte
  • Botswana - SuperSport
  • British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports
  • Cayman Islands - Flow Sports
  • China - CCTV, iQIYI
  • Dominica - Flow Sports
  • Gambia - SuperSport
  • Ghana - SuperSport
  • Grenada - Flow Sports
  • Hong Kong - beIN
  • India - Sony
  • Ireland - RTE, Virgin, Livescore
  • Israel - The Sports Channel
  • Jamaica - Flow Sports
  • Japan - WOWOW
  • Lesotho - SuperSport
  • Liberia - SuperSport
  • Madagascar - SuperSport
  • Malawi - SuperSport
  • Mauritius - SuperSport
  • Namibia - SuperSport
  • Palestine - beIN
  • Panama - Flow Sports
  • Rwanda - SuperSport
  • Saint Lucia - Flow Sports
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport
  • Singapore - beIN
  • South Sudan - beIN
  • Sudan - SuperSport
  • Tanzania - SuperSport
  • Trinidad and Tobago - Flow Sports
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport
Related teams and leagues
Lazio Bayern Munich Champions League
Popular news
Chelsea win a strong-willed victory and extend their unbeaten run over Crystal Palace Football news Today, 17:05 Chelsea win a strong-willed victory and extend their unbeaten run over Crystal Palace
Watch FULL VIDEO. Usher’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show NFL News Today, 03:35 Watch FULL VIDEO. Usher’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show
Defeated cancer and became an AFCON hero. Haller has made an incredible journey Football news Today, 02:32 Defeated cancer and became an AFCON hero. Haller has made an incredible journey
Moyes out. West Ham fans' reaction to the humiliation in the match against Arsenal Football news Yesterday, 12:05 Moyes out. West Ham fans' reaction to the humiliation in the match against Arsenal
Invite Kane to Celtic for an experiment. Fans mocked the Bayern striker after the match vs Bayer Football news Yesterday, 06:47 Invite Kane to Celtic for an experiment. Fans mocked the Bayern striker after the match vs Bayer
"No chance". Alex Ferguson spoke about the chances of one of the leaders of the EPL to win the title Football news Yesterday, 05:08 "No chance". Alex Ferguson spoke about the chances of one of the leaders of the EPL to win the title
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:36 Lazio – Bayern Munich: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Olympic Games News Today, 16:00 All women's basketball teams participating in the 2024 Olympics have been determined Football news Today, 15:32 Chelsea can still spend a significant amount on transfers without violating FFP rules Motorsport News Today, 15:00 Another team has unveiled its car for the 2024 season Football news Today, 14:43 Lazio wants to sign Bellingham Tennis news Today, 14:42 Iga Swiatek convincingly defeated her first opponent at the start of the major tournament in Doha Football news Today, 14:28 Napoli leader has undergone a medical examination at Inter Boxing News Today, 14:07 Canelo will issue an official statement regarding his career Tennis news Today, 13:57 VIDEO. Osaka secured her maiden victory against a top-30 WTA player after the birth of her daughter Football news Today, 13:14 He knocked over a tray of food. Barcelona director was very angry after the match with Granada
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Basketball Today Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Basketball Today Los Angeles Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Football 13 feb 2024 Macarthur vs Sabah prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Football 13 feb 2024 Central Coast Mariners vs Phnom Penh Crown prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Football 13 feb 2024 Shandong vs Kawasaki prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Tennis 13 feb 2024 Ons Jabeur vs Lesia Tsurenko prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Football 13 feb 2024 Gil Vicente vs Vizela prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Football 13 feb 2024 Rotherham United vs Hull City prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Football 13 feb 2024 Norwich vs Watford prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024