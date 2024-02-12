Lazio – Bayern Munich: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

The Champions League is set to resume and gain momentum. On Wednesday, February 14th, the Round of 16 playoff matches will kick off, with Lazio hosting Bayern Munich on their home turf.

Lazio – Bayern Munich: what to know about the match?

Lazio managed to secure their spot in the playoffs from a rather challenging group. They finished second in the group that included Atlético Madrid, Feyenoord, and Celtic. In six matches, the "Eagles" accumulated ten points. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, played in Group A and advanced to the playoffs as group winners. After six matches, the Bavarians secured 16 points in the group alongside Copenhagen, Galatasaray, and Manchester United.

In terms of recent form, Lazio won twice, lost twice, and drew once in their last five matches. Bayern Munich also experienced two losses and three victories in their recent outings.

Lazio – Bayern Munich: when and where the match will take place

The Round of 16 Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, February 14th, kicking off at 21:00 Central European Time. The match start times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

Lazio – Bayern Munich: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Stan Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+

Canada - DAZN

Kenya - SuperSport

New Zealand - beIN

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now

United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+

United States - CBS, Paramount+, ViX

Other countries: