PSG made an important announcement about Mbappe

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi said that the club expects the team's forward Kylian Mbappe to remain in the Parisian club for the next season.

Thus, he dispelled rumors that the French footballer would leave the team as a free agent.

Al-Khelaifi noted that Mbappe is a PSG player and will remain with the team next season. The president expressed his joy at having a player of this caliber at the club, noting that he loves PSG.

“Mbappe is a fantastic player, I think he is the best player in the world,” he said.

As you know, last summer the star forward refused to renew his contract with the Parisians until 2025.

After this, rumors appeared that Mbappe would become a Real Madrid player next summer, as he would receive free agent status.

The forward's current agreement with PSG expires in the summer of 2024. This season, Mbappe has played five matches in the French Championship and scored seven goals.