RU RU NG NG
Main News PSG made an important announcement about Mbappe

PSG made an important announcement about Mbappe

Football news Today, 08:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
PSG made an important announcement about Mbappe PSG made an important announcement about Mbappe

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi said that the club expects the team's forward Kylian Mbappe to remain in the Parisian club for the next season.

Thus, he dispelled rumors that the French footballer would leave the team as a free agent.

Al-Khelaifi noted that Mbappe is a PSG player and will remain with the team next season. The president expressed his joy at having a player of this caliber at the club, noting that he loves PSG.

“Mbappe is a fantastic player, I think he is the best player in the world,” he said.

As you know, last summer the star forward refused to renew his contract with the Parisians until 2025.

After this, rumors appeared that Mbappe would become a Real Madrid player next summer, as he would receive free agent status.

The forward's current agreement with PSG expires in the summer of 2024. This season, Mbappe has played five matches in the French Championship and scored seven goals.

Related teams and leagues
Parisienne Esp Ligue 1 France
Popular news
The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place Football news Yesterday, 02:47 The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place
Top 10 best coaches in football history published Football news 27 sep 2023, 04:50 Top 10 best coaches in football history published
Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news 25 sep 2023, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader
Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news 25 sep 2023, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:30 Antony returns to Manchester United Football news Today, 08:00 PSG made an important announcement about Mbappe Football news Today, 06:46 Chelsea legend leaves the club Football news Today, 06:13 Mourinho spoke about his worst start to the season Football news Today, 05:39 Inter Miami spoke about when Messi will return to the field Football news Today, 04:49 Sampaoli is left without a job: Tite may be appointed in his place Football news Today, 04:27 Diego Simeone spoke about the problems in the Atletico match Football news Today, 04:00 Leonardo Bonucci retires Football news Today, 03:30 Victor Osimhen received an offer from England Football news Today, 03:02 Barcelona may cease to exist
Sport Predictions
Football Today Samsunspor vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Moroka Swallows vs AmaZulu prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips Football Today Shamrock Rovers vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Strasbourg vs Lance prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Southampton vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Bournemouth vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023