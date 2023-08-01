PSG lost against Inter

In a friendly match held at the Japanese National Stadium in Tokyo, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a 1-2 defeat to Inter Milan.

During the second half, PSG's midfielder, Verratti, opened the scoring in the 63rd minute. However, Inter's Sebastian Esposito equalized in the 81st minute, and just a couple of minutes later, Stefano Sensi scored the winning goal for the Italian club in the 83rd minute.

Final Score:

PSG (France) 1-2 Inter Milan (Italy)

Goals: Verratti (63') - Inter: Esposito (81'), Sensi (83')

PSG Lineup: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos (Danilo Pereira, 70'), Skriniar, Hernandez (Kurzawa, 65'), Fabian Ruiz (N'Dour, 70'), Ugartemendia (Garbi, 80'), Zayre-Emery, Soler, Verratti, Asensio (Ekitike, 70').

Inter Lineup: Stankovic, Dumfries (Cuadrado, 55'), Darmian, Acerbi (Bisseg, 71'), Bastoni (de Vrij, 68'), Dimarco (Gosens, 55'), Mkhitaryan (Frattesi, 55'), Calhanoglu (Aslani, 67'), Barella (Sensi, 77'), Lautaro Martinez (Esposito, 77').

As a reminder, PSG won the French league title last season, while Inter Milan finished third in the Italian Serie A.