PSG is prepared for a possible departure of Mbappe. It is known who could replace the winger

The potential departure of Kylian Mbappe from PSG to Real Madrid could change the Parisians' transfer strategy, shifting from inviting stars like Lionel Messi to attracting younger and more energetic players. It is known whom the current French champions are considering.

According to The I, PSG is still keeping an eye on Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford, who is currently facing disciplinary issues. In the summer of 2023, Paris Saint-Germain could have signed the 25-year-old Englishman as a free agent, but he extended his contract with the "Red Devils" until the summer of 2028.

The decision depends on both Manchester United's willingness to sell the player and Rashford's own intentions. The former is not yet eager to part ways with the player, while the latter is not actively seeking a new club.

In the current season, the Manchester United academy product played 26 matches under Erik ten Hag, scoring four goals and providing six assists. Transfermarkt values the player at 70 million euros.