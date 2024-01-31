RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news PSG is prepared for a possible departure of Mbappe. It is known who could replace the winger

PSG is prepared for a possible departure of Mbappe. It is known who could replace the winger

Football news Today, 03:24
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
PSG is prepared for a possible departure of Mbappe. It is known who could replace the winger PSG is prepared for a possible departure of Mbappe. It is known who could replace the winger

The potential departure of Kylian Mbappe from PSG to Real Madrid could change the Parisians' transfer strategy, shifting from inviting stars like Lionel Messi to attracting younger and more energetic players. It is known whom the current French champions are considering.

According to The I, PSG is still keeping an eye on Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford, who is currently facing disciplinary issues. In the summer of 2023, Paris Saint-Germain could have signed the 25-year-old Englishman as a free agent, but he extended his contract with the "Red Devils" until the summer of 2028.

The decision depends on both Manchester United's willingness to sell the player and Rashford's own intentions. The former is not yet eager to part ways with the player, while the latter is not actively seeking a new club.

In the current season, the Manchester United academy product played 26 matches under Erik ten Hag, scoring four goals and providing six assists. Transfermarkt values the player at 70 million euros.

Popular news
VIDEO. Neymar rudely responded to haters who wrote about his overweight Football news Today, 03:26 VIDEO. Neymar rudely responded to haters who wrote about his overweight
Top Premier League match and important games in La Liga. Schedule of the main events of the day Football news Today, 02:18 Top Premier League match and important games in La Liga. Schedule of the main events of the day
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 22 Football news Yesterday, 17:25 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 22
Premier League. Aston Villa lost to Newcastle United at home Football news Yesterday, 17:24 Premier League. Aston Villa lose to Newcastle United at home
Brighton's defeat, Everton's draw and incredible Olise. Results of Premier League matches Football news Yesterday, 17:18 Brighton's defeat, Everton's draw and incredible Olise. Results of Premier League matches
Referees in the Premier League will elucidate VAR decisions to the fans Football news Yesterday, 15:16 Referees in the Premier League will elucidate VAR decisions to the fans
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:53 The Premier League club will sell its winger to Lyon Football news Today, 04:46 Arsenal defenders having a heated altercation after the full-time whistle Football news Today, 04:31 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed Spanish La Liga deal Football news Today, 04:03 Breaking. Valencia has signed a winger from Real Madrid on loan Football news Today, 03:56 Borussia Dortmund midfielder will undergo a medical examination at the Premier League club Football news Today, 03:43 Fraudsters have taken advantage of the probable departure of Liverpool. Football news Today, 03:26 VIDEO. Neymar rudely responded to haters who wrote about his overweight Football news Today, 03:24 PSG is prepared for a possible departure of Mbappe. It is known who could replace the winger Football news Today, 03:08 How much Jude Bellingham earns? Football news Today, 03:01 Namesake of the world's second-ranked tennis player will become a footballer for Juventus
Sport Predictions
Football Today Bahrain vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Iran vs Syria prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Cedevita Olimpija vs London Lions prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Žalgiris Kaunas vs Anadolu Efes prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Monaco vs Partizan prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Rio Ave vs Estoril prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today PAOK vs Panetolikos prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Panathinaikos vs Olimpia Milano prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Barcelona vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024