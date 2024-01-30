PSG has no intentions of parting ways with any of its wingers

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 13:33
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
PSG winger Marco Asensio will not leave PSG during the winter transfer window, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Sources indicate that there are no ongoing discussions between the player and the French club regarding his departure. It is noted that no negotiations or plans to leave have taken place in the final two days of the winter window. The club desires Asensio to remain part of the team in the second half of the season.

In related news, young central midfielder Sher Ndour has moved from PSG to Portuguese club Braga on a loan basis, according to Braga's official website. The loan is set to last until the end of the season, and the agreement between the clubs does not include a purchase option.

In the 19th-round match of the French Ligue 1, PSG hosted Brest at their stadium. In the first half, both teams played cautiously and did not force the events. The only goal occurred closer to halftime when Marco Asensio, with a brilliant strike, allowed his team to take the lead.

