"Proud of the result against this team". Pochettino commented on the draw with Mancester City

Football news Today, 15:28
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Chelsea's head coach Mauricio Pochettino commented on the draw in the match against Manchester City (1:1) in the 25th round of the Premier League.

"It was a very good performance. Very pleased. I think that is the spirit that we want to show. We are working for that. I think they are the best team in the world and to show this performance, I think we need to be proud. We were very brave.

First half was really good. I think we were aggressive with the ball going forward and winning duels. In the second half I think they dominated and they forced us to defend deeper. I think we sustained the effort and had some chances to win the game. I am so happy. It is a good draw for us and when you face this type of team I think it is important to be brave and fight in every aspect.

Second half? It was in a moment when we needed to try and score the second. I think we decide to not give too much space to them and bring another centre-back on. Playing with a back four they find a good channel and we wanted to try and stop this run. It was difficult because we were not able to score the second goal and they got the goal and the draw." Pochettino said.

Chelsea currently occupies the eighth position in the Premier League table. On February 25th, the Blues will play against Liverpool in the final of the English League Cup.

